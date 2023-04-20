FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 15th, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect on four counts of molestation of a juvenile, after further investigation, it was revealed that he was a person of trust, who engaged in illegal sexual contact with a minor.

As the investigation continued, evidence was recovered that warranted additional charges in the matter. No further information can be released at this time due to the involvement of juvenile victims.

John Hampton, 70 years old, has been arrested for First Degree Rape, meaning the victim under is younger than 13 years old.