Adding renovations and changes to Rain the Salon and Day Spa to prepare for reopening

MONROE, La (05/07/20) — This Saturday marks six weeks since Rain the Salon and Day Spa in downtown Monroe closed for COVID-19. As businesses slowly start to reopen, changes are coming in the way they provide services. Rain added over 2,000 square feet to the building to space out their salon chairs for customers.

“It enables us to still be able to work safely and within the guidelines that the barber board and the cosmetology board have laid out,” said James McCready, Owner of Rain the Salon and Day Spa.

And the new guidelines also change the way customers wait to get a haircut or other service. “There’s no more waiting in a waiting room. People have to wait in their car. Thankfully we have an outdoor courtyard where we can have people wait outside in the courtyard without having to wait in a waiting room,” said McCready.

But the salon didn’t just add more space, they’ve added a brand new air purification system that makes the air as clean as possible. “So it creates hydrogen peroxide molecules, or hydro peroxide molecules in the air. So any virus, mold, bacteria, mildew, anything flying around in the air is mitigated,” said McCready.

And while the salon is still closed, they’re anxiously waiting to serve guests who’ve been waiting to get back to the salon.

“They’re looking to relax and they’re looking to spend some time on them and get pampered. And that’s what we’re here for, that’s our job. So we want to be able to give them that in the safest and cleanest environment possible,” said McCready.

The salon is also going to clean spaces in between guests, wear masks, and use a UV light sterilizer at each station to ensure the cleanest area possible for customers once they are allowed to be open again.