NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies have planned a Health and Safety Fair for Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Deputies stated that they have awesome vendors and can’t wait to see your face in the place for the fair.
The flyer states that the fair will be held at the Louis Gunning Community Safe Room located at 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, Miss.
There will be health screenings, safety tips, and lots of giveaways. According to the flyer the following organizations will be there:
- Adams County Department of Health
- Adams County Fire Service
- Adams County Emergency Management
- Air Evac
- ACSO Carseat Technicians
- ACSO Crisis Intervention Team
- Alcorn State University
- First Step Early Interventions
- Freedom Behavioral
- Jefferson Comprehensive Health
- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- Merit Health Natchez
- Mississippi State University Extension Services
- Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition
- Mississippi Shine Project
- Natchez Fire Department
- Natchez Transit
- Southwest Mississippi Mental Health
- Southwest Diaper Bank of the Miss-Lou
- Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development
- Tobacco Free Mississippi
- Trinity Medical Center
For more information visit adamscosheriff.org or call (601)-442-2752.