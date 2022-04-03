NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies have planned a Health and Safety Fair for Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Deputies stated that they have awesome vendors and can’t wait to see your face in the place for the fair.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

The flyer states that the fair will be held at the Louis Gunning Community Safe Room located at 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, Miss.

There will be health screenings, safety tips, and lots of giveaways. According to the flyer the following organizations will be there:

Adams County Department of Health

Adams County Fire Service

Adams County Emergency Management

Air Evac

ACSO Carseat Technicians

ACSO Crisis Intervention Team

Alcorn State University

First Step Early Interventions

Freedom Behavioral

Jefferson Comprehensive Health

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Merit Health Natchez

Mississippi State University Extension Services

Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition

Mississippi Shine Project

Natchez Fire Department

Natchez Transit

Southwest Mississippi Mental Health

Southwest Diaper Bank of the Miss-Lou

Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development

Tobacco Free Mississippi

Trinity Medical Center

For more information visit adamscosheriff.org or call (601)-442-2752.