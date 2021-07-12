Actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 13: Actor Charles Robinson arrives to the premiere screening of “Steam” held at Laemmle’s Sunset 5 on March 13, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Charlie Robinson, known for his role in “Night Court”, has died after suffering from cancer and a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 75.

Throughout his career, Robinson appeared in films such as “Set It Off,” “Secret Santa,” and “Antwone Fisher.” He earned multiple awards for his work such as the Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in “Fences,” the Fred Award and the Image Theatre Award for portraying Simon in “The Whipping Man.”

He is survived by his wife, four children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.