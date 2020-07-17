Access to life-saving COVID-19 supplies could be at risk if Emergency Health Declaration is lifted

MONROE, LA (7/17/20)– “It’s just really irresponsible for our legislative body to even consider lifting it while we’re in a spike again in Louisiana. It’s not like we are ready to go in phase 3,” said Kristin Wolkart, President at St. Francis Medical Center.

A campaign was started in the house of representatives that is pressuring legislators to sign a petition to revoke Governor John Bel Edwards’ Emergency Health Declaration for COVID-19.

However, St Francis Medical Center officials say this would have a devastating impact on the state’s health system and pandemic response.

“As a health care leader, it was really upsetting because that emergency declaration really does allow us to participate in the state of Louisiana and assistance from the federal government,” said Wolkart.

If the declaration is lifted, St Francis Medical Center and other hospitals would have limited access to new treatments, drugs, ventilators, COVID testing supplies, and even protective equipment.

“The state of Louisiana would be the only state in the entire country that would not have an emergency declaration. So all of those resources that are being made available nationwide would not be available in Louisiana,” said Wolkart.

St. Francis President, Kristin Wolkart, says this campaign comes after governor Edwards’ mask mandate. While she believes people can fight for their rights, she also says this is not the right thing to be protesting.

“If you were to walk the halls of our critical care unit and see those patients that do not do well with this disease, it really would scare you. You would think wearing a little mask to protect someone you love is a small thing to ask,” said Wolkart.

Taking a stand for our health workers is important and not lifting this declaration could save hundreds of people in our community.

“Beacuse you never know when it’s going to be you or someone you love that needs the help from healthcare,” said Wolkart.

This declaration would not just affect local hospitals but also would not allow the LDH to have the authority to decontaminate facilities like nursing homes. The no cost-sharing requirement with private insured individuals will also be lost. St. Francis officials are asking you to call our state legislators and ask them not to sign the petition.