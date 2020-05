MONROE, La (05/29/20) -- Governor Edwards says it's good to wear a mask when you're out in public to protect yourself from COVID-19. But how does wearing a mask affect those who are hearing impaired. Before wearing a mask, speech and sound were easy to understand, but with the mask, the sound is muffled, and reading lips when someone is talking is impossible.

Hearing specialists say wearing a mask causes us to lose 10 decibels of speech when talking.