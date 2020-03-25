Abraham Announces Coronavirus Funding for Northeast Louisiana

WASHINGTON – Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, on Wednesday announced the following municipalities and health care centers would receive supplemental federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling nearly $500,000 for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

“I deeply appreciate the Trump administration recognizing the need for additional support here in northeast Louisiana where a growing number of coronavirus infections is being reported on a daily basis,” said Dr. Abraham. “As a physician who has been on the front lines treating patients since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana, I am confident in the strength and resiliency of our communities to emerge from this challenging situation stronger than ever.”



“I encourage Louisianans to practice good hygiene, maintain appropriate social distance, and to pray for those taking care of the sick and needy during this difficult time,” continued Dr. Abraham.

Richland Parish: $55,579

Morehouse Community Health Medical Centers, Inc.: $58,206

Primary Health Services Center: $65,355

Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc.: $60,446

Catahoula Parish Hospital District # 2: $62,565

Tensas Community Health Center: $53,119

Southwest Louisiana Primary Care Center, Inc. $58,129

Winn Community Health Center: $62,276

For additional up-to-date information provided by Dr. Abraham’s office, please visit abraham.house.gov/coronavirus.

