LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The price of gas in Arkansas saw a constant increase over the past month, and according to AAA, the state isn’t seeing much change in prices.

AAA officials reported that the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.820, a decrease from $3.821 within the last 24 hours and $3.860 since last Thursday.

Texarkana drivers are paying the most in the state with an average price of $3.979 for a gallon of regular gas. Drivers in Fort Smith are paying nearly 26 cents less with an average price of $3.721 for a gallon of regular gas.

Pine Bluff is the third highest in the state for fuel prices with an average price of $3.823. Little Rock and Hot Springs sits just below with average gas prices of $3.817 and $3.811, respectively.

The national average price of fuel is $4.236, however, California drivers are paying more with an average gas price of $5.882.

