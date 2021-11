MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The salvation Army of Monroe is holding their annual giving Tuesday fundraiser. The fundraiser will happen on Tuesday November 30th. The purpose of the fundraiser is to help the homeless and the less fortunate in Northeast Louisiana. It is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser includes virtual kettles and bell ringing to help bring in proceeds for families in need during the holiday season.

I spoke with Captain Jerry Casey, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Monroe, and he told me the support from the community has been outstanding.