A West Monroe man is behind bars after threatening his former girlfriend and her significant other with a gun

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called by a victim in reference to her and her current boyfriend having a physical altercation with her former boyfriend.

After the initial altercation ended, 29-year-old Zachary Allen McNeely called the victim to arrange a second fight at the Biedenharn Ball Park. Once everyone met at the park, an unidentified friend grabbed a firearm out of a vehicle and gave it to McNeely.

A witnessed arrived at the scene to pick up the victim and her boyfriend when McNeely stated that he will kill the victim and threatened everyone with the gun.

According to deputies, they made contact with McNeely on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He admitted to being in a physical altercation at his residence but not at the Biedenharn Ball Park.

He was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Domestic Abuse Aggravate Assault, and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

McNeely was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.