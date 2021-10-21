A West Monroe man dies in a Ouachita Parish fatal crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 21, 2021, shortly after 1:10 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on United States Highway 80, near Slocum Road. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Christopher Jett of West Monroe, La.

According to the investigation, Jett’s 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on United States Highway 80 when the vehicle traveled off the road into a ditch. After the motorcycle entered the ditch, it began rolling over and ejecting Jett.

Jett was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.