A visit to a local Waffle House turns into an arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a visit to a local Waffle House, a Monroe man is behind bars for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

On August 14, 2021, while the arresting officer was standing in the parking lot of a Waffle House, they noticed a strong marijuana odor coming from a gray Chrysler bearing a Texas license plate.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Lorenzo Keith Ceasar Jr., walked past the officer with a strong marijuana odor.

According to the arrest report, Ceasar was detained and questioned about the odor, and he admitted to possessing marijuana inside of his car. As the arresting officer approached the vehicle, they observed a black firearm lying on the front driver floorboard, a black digital scale situated inside the center console, and a clear bag of marijuana.

After a search of Ceasar’s vehicle was performed, the officer discovered a black digital scale, a handgun, a box of sandwich bags, and approximately 14 grams of marijuana.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.