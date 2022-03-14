



FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Easter is still four weeks away, but a West Monroe photographer is bringing an early Easter mini photo session outside of a landmark building in Farmerville.

It may not look like your ordinary photo booth experience, but this open style mini session offers an exciting way to capture that special moment.

Photographer, Lisa Webb says setting up next to a landmark building such as this produce stand, it gives this mini session a unique touch where anyone can just pull up and get their pictures taken on the go.

“I really wanted to help bring, you know, more views I guess, and I let people know that we’re open, and that it is not just a torn down building anymore. It’s gonna be something nice.” Says Lisa Webb.

An accessible photo session right off Highway 2 and Fourway Loop. Webb says this rustic exterior look is just what the community needed to capture that special moment at a very affordable price.

“I wanted everybody to be able to afford this and to have pictures of their kids, their dogs, or whoever really.” Says Webb.

Several different set ups including Easter pictures and all different themes for all year-round.

“Just because you don’t have the most money, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have to miss out on something like this, like a memory of your child.” Explains Webb.

A memory captured just like this soon-to-be 6 month-old baby in the next couple of days.

Webb says, at just $50 for a fifteen minute photo session, you can get as many photocopies as you want.

“And they get the pictures, and they can do whatever they want. They can go out on Facebook, print them.” She says.

All you have to do is wear your favorite outfit and bring your best smile. Fun props will also be available.

“And of course we have that little flopsy bunny, and, you know, the eggs and all that to make it look more Easter and we can also take it away to make it look more shabby sheek, so.” Webb explains.

The Easter photo session will be open again on March 26th and 27th.