RAYVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

A Tornado touchdown in Richland Parish around 2 pm Wednesday afternoon that’s when a tree landed on top of the Rayville home. A Mother and her 27-year old son were inside the home as her husband and 17-year-old son were outside moments before the storm appeared.

The Mother shared that as she and her 27-year-old son went inside the home she shouted for her husband and younger son to come inside but didn’t make it time and had decided to take cover under a shop they have in the backyard of the house.

The family also has 3 dogs that were outside in the backyard and ran under the shop hiding where the Husband and young son were in.

The Mother went on to explain she and her oldest son ran into the master bedroom that was located in the back of the home and that’s when one of the trees in the front yard lands on top and comes through their living room and kitchen areas.

The house consisted of many debris and insulation from the roofs and the floors cracking also one side of the house was slanted due to the impact from the trees crashing inside.

There were two vehicles that were located in front of the house destroyed from the tree falling and branches crashing into the windshield of the vehicles.

As the storm passed the family was able to come out of the home and shelter and saw the aftermath of their home. The Husband and Wife shared they had cried but it wasn’t tears of sadness but tears of joy because they all made it out alive and are blessed to still be here.

The family shared that the husband and wife have been together for 27 years lived in their home for 18 years, and for a storm to come through and destroyed their home in 10 seconds. They will not let this bring their spirit down and will continue to move on and begin the repair of the home one day at a time.

As the family is now displaced they say their church has reached out to help find temporary living and also relatives have opened their homes for them to stay in as they work on the next phase of repairing their home.