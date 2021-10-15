A traffic stop results in the arrest of a Monroe man for multiple drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Monroe Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 200 with no Louisiana tag on Plum Street. Upon the stop, officers made contact with 30-year-old Spencer Simon.

According to the arresting officers, they checked Simon’s license and discovered that his license was suspended and placed him in handcuffs. Officers then conducted a search on Simon and his vehicle and discovered 38 ecstasy tablets in his front left pocket. Officers also found a marijuana pipe in Simon’s car.

Simon was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernal
  • Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended
  • No Motor Vehicle Insurance
  • Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; Unsafe Vehicle

His bond is set at $5,150.

