A traffic stop lands a West Monroe woman behind bars for multiple drug offenses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A traffic stop lands a West Monroe woman behind bars for multiple drug offenses.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department noticed a vehicle bearing a switched license plate traveling on Coleman Avenue. Once the officers initiated a traffic stop on the driver of the vehicle, they made contact with 24-year-old Dalisha Camille Lawrence.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, Lawrence was chewing fast and trying to take a drink out of a cup once officers approached the vehicle. Officers suspected that Lawrence was chewing marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found marijuana, Alprazolam, Adderall, and a folded $1 bill that contained hydrocodone.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Lawrence was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories