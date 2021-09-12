WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A traffic stop lands a West Monroe woman behind bars for multiple drug offenses.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department noticed a vehicle bearing a switched license plate traveling on Coleman Avenue. Once the officers initiated a traffic stop on the driver of the vehicle, they made contact with 24-year-old Dalisha Camille Lawrence.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, Lawrence was chewing fast and trying to take a drink out of a cup once officers approached the vehicle. Officers suspected that Lawrence was chewing marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found marijuana, Alprazolam, Adderall, and a folded $1 bill that contained hydrocodone.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Lawrence was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.