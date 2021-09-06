MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A traffic complaint leads to the arrest of a Winnsboro man on Louisiana Highway 165.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they were flagged down by a pedestrian because multiple vehicles were driving around a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Once officers approached the vehicle, they observed 37-year-old Mckenze Credit sleeping with his foot on the brakes and the vehicle in drive.

Officers knocked on the driver side window of the vehicle several times before getting Credit’s attention.

Credit rolled down his window with a strong marijuana odor leaving the vehicle. Once officers escorted Credit from the vehicle, they searched the car and found an orange superman shaped ecstasy pill in a prescribed hydrocodone pill bottle.

Credit admitted that the pill was an ecstasy pill.

He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Narcotic and Impeding the Flow of Traffic. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.