A stop light won’t be put in at the Downing Pines Road and Mane Street intersection…so what’s to come?

WEST MONROE (08/01/19)– The intersection at Downing Pines Road and Mane Street, in West Monroe, can get a little congested. So…can the city be expecting a stop light or something different.



Mane Street has been a developing area for many years now.

With the Expo Center, hotels, mini golf, and Surge to come, business owners are hoping for some traffic changes.

Multiple commuters say when they get off work. It can take up to 15 minutes of waiting at the intersection.



“Sometimes I am just forced to go the other way towards well road,” said Leah Ryan Mcmillan, Sales Coordinator at Hilton Garden Inn



“They have to come through here every single day and experience the road being terrible from that way or run the risk of having an accident,” said Erica wyle, manager at backyard Street Food and Pub.

And that’s why about a year ago, the city of West Monroe asked for a traffic study on the intersection. However, DOTD said the results don’t show the need of a light.



“I think we were hoping they would put something there, just cause it is so hard to get out of that section down there,” said Mcmillan.

Mayor Staci Mitchell says they will restripe Mane street, Downing Pines Road, and Constitution up to the service road. This project is not expected to be done until February 2021.



“They will do some realignment and restriping to help with drivers awareness of maybe the upcoming hill or the intersections, so it will be a safer intersection,” said Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe.

Though we see an increase of development in this area-



“They say we lack the volume, traffic volume and the crash data. We don’t want the crash data, we want the volume,” said Mayor Mitchell.

Mayor Mitchell thinks the volume will come and eventually drivers will see a light. Surge will bring in multiple new jobs and visitors and Coast Professional already has 145 employees. But surrounding hotels think they bring in a lot of volume already.



“Normally we are sold out from Tuesday to Thursday. Every week we’re sold out. So it’s not like we’re ever real slow or anything like that,” said Mcmillan.

In addition, the city was awarded a million dollar grant that will take care of some of the drainage problems on Mane Street. Workers will install about 17 hundred feet of boxed culverts. Construction will begin on August 12th and be finished by the end of November.