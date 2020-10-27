A Spooky Treat: How one Ruston family is celebrating Halloween this year

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you’re looking for something Halloween themed to do this week, one family outside of Ruston might have you covered.

The Stevenson family started setting up scenes of skeletons they cal the Bonehead Family at the start of the month and they’ve created something different each day.

The family says they started the spooky skeletons because they wanted to give people something to look at for Halloween fun in the midst of the pandemic and there’s a wide variety of scenes the skeletons portray.

“Some of them we also try to do stages of life. Some of it was like us dating, when me and her were first dating and then just kind of added onto it from there, ” says Cole and Lindsey Stevenson creators of “The Bonehead Family”.

This week, the Stevensons are putting up Halloween scenes to celebrate the holiday.

If you would like to see the Bonehead Family, you can drive up on 167 to Ruston near the Ainsley and Clay area.