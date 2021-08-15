A sibling altercation results in the death of a Texas woman

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — A sibling altercation resulted in the death of a Texas woman.

On August 14, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a brother and sister having a physical altercation and have stabbed each other. After deputies arrived to a mobile home park around 9:45 PM, they discovered a man and woman outside of a home with a large amount of blood on them.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Davis, and the woman was 32-year-old Courtney Davis.

According to deputies, they had to physically separate the man from the woman to provide medical assistance to her.

She later died from her injuries and Michael was taken to a local hospital for his minor injuries.

Michael Davis was arrested for Interference with Public Duties. Davis was booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to investigators, the incident is under investigation.