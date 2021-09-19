WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Shreveport woman is behind bars after threatening to shoot a police officer in the head.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Glenwood Behavior Unit in reference to a assault on one of their employees.

According to deputies, they spoke with employees at the scene and the employees mentioned that 19-year-old McKenzie Brown punched an employee in the arm and leg.

Once deputies made contact with Brown, she stated that “I am about to take your gun and shoot you in the head with it.”

Deputies attempted to place Brown under arrest and she managed to pull away from deputies and sat on her hands. Also, Brown punched a deputy and attempted bite their arm.

Brown was charged with Simple Battery, Resisting an Officer, and Battery of a Police Officer.

She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.