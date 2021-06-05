A Shreveport man arrested for the death of his girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shreveport Police have arrested a man for the death of Shameika Robison.

According to Shreveport Police, Robison was found dead inside of an apartment on Mansfield Road on Friday afternoon. Evidence led police to believe Robinson’s boyfriend, Benjamin Franklin, to be the suspect for her death.

Franklin was located at his home by detectives and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.