A Shreveport man arrested for the death of his girlfriend

News

by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shreveport Police have arrested a man for the death of Shameika Robison.

According to Shreveport Police, Robison was found dead inside of an apartment on Mansfield Road on Friday afternoon. Evidence led police to believe Robinson’s boyfriend, Benjamin Franklin, to be the suspect for her death.

Franklin was located at his home by detectives and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories