A shouting match with the police lands a Monroe man behind bars

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a shouting match with police officers, a Monroe man is behind bars.

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were called to the 5000 block of Desiard Street for a bar being over capacity and multiple people refusing to leave.

Upon their arrival, the officers came in contact with a group of men instructing them to leave the area. Although most of the men followed instructions and left the location, 21-year-old Christian Caleb Tyler continued to stand in the parking lot of the bar and yelled explicit language at the officers.

After Tyler continued yelling at the officers and refusing to leave the premises, he was placed under arrest. While he was placed under arrest, Tyler actively resisted and snatched away from the officers.

The officers wrestled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

During the officers’ search, they noticed Tyler was carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband and he possessed a yellow bag containing 3.5 grams of marijuana inside of his pants pocket.

Tyler was charged with Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.