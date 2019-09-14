A second parent speaks out after child is abused at Assembly Kidz Care

Several cases of abuse have been reported at Assembly Kidz Care in West Monroe. KTVE/KARD had originally reported the story of a four-year-old girl being abused by a teacher at the daycare center. Months later, another mother has come forward to share her child’s story of abuse.

Heather Dampier says she thinks about what happened to her four-year-old son every day. He had been attending assembly kidz care since he was eight weeks old and she says the center was different back then. In the last month she says things changed drastically when her son’s teacher was arrested for cruelty to juveniles and her son was one of her victims.

Yolanda Jackson

“He was going to the bathroom and she got aggravated with him and drug him back to his mat,” said Dampier.

Kidz Care didn’t report the incident to Dampier until days later, “Another parent actually saw this happening and reported it and I don’t know who she is, but I am so thankful for her,” said Dampier.

The daycare has lost its license as it has “Proven unable to protect our kids,” according to the State Superintendent John White. Kidz care has posted signs on its door saying “It will continue to support the children with excellent care…and wanted to remind parents that nothing has changed as far as the safety and security of children.”

However, Dampier believes more security: from windows in classroom doors to hall monitors or simply better management, could have prevented each case of abuse.

“Nothing would be perfect, but I feel like more staff would’ve been helpful in prevention,” said Dampier.

While the abuse has shaken up her world, Dampier says she’s concerned for all the parents that will be affected by whatever happens to the daycare. She warns parents to be more mindful of the daycares you choose.

Assembly Kidz Care has not reached out to check in on Dampier or her child but she’s not planning to sue. Her child is her priority and she wants to get him the help he needs so he can move past this situation.