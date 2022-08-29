RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s Soccer wrapped up match number four

of their four-game season-opening home stand with Louisiana Ragin Cajuns inside Robert Mack Caruthers Field on Sunday afternoon.

This was the fifth overall meeting between the in-state schools the overall series tied at 2-2-0.

By the numbers, Techsters had a total of five shots, one on target, and seven saves from Sydney Korchak making it her second straight clean sheet this season and her third career overall.

Korchak finished the match with seven saves, one shy of her career-best, and earned her second clean sheet in as many games. In her three starts this season, Korchak has a 2-0-1 record with 13 saves and has allowed only one goal with a .929 save percentage.

Ragin Cajuns had a total of 13 shots, seven on target both teams remained scoreless for the rest of the match.

Sydney Korchak’s performance in the last two matches had zero goals allowed, and 11 saves with 180 minutes played.