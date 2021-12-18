A Ruston neighborhood in Farmerville experienced a water main break

Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A water main broke located on Farmerville St , intersection of E Line Ave to Tennessee Ave, the evening of Dec. 16th cutting water to residents for a night.

The leak was later in process to be repaired by city crews causing traffic around a street dead end according to residents.

Mayor Walker says the city crews will be back early this week to make sure the leak is repaired before fixing the roads.

Even though the water system is back to normal, the city advises residents to disinfect their water before consuming it.