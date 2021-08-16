A Ruston man arrested for kidnapping his child after returning an infant to his mother’s residence

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 15, 2021, a Ruston man was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping and Child Desertion after returning a 3-month-old infant to its residence.

The Ruston Police Department made contact with the mother of a missing infant at the local Country Inn and Suites. The mother stated that while she was out of town, she left her infant child in the care of the child’s paternal grandmother.

According to the arresting officer, the mother mentioned that her ex-boyfriend 22-year-old Dathony Cooper texted her stating “You need to be going to get yo baby from my mommas matter fact i’ll go get him and u don’t have to worry about him nomo.”

After the mother received a call from the grandmother that the infant was taken by Cooper without her permission, she called the authorities.

The grandmother was under the impression that Cooper had permission to take the infant; however, the mother stated that she was the only parent on the child’s birth certificate.

The mother also mentioned that she was worried because Cooper did not have a place to live, which worried her about where he was taking the infant.

After the Ruston Police Department patrolled for approximately two hours, they were advised that Cooper was at a local Days Inn on North Service Road.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed Cooper into custody. Cooper mentioned that he had taken the infant back to his mother’s front porch where no one was at the location.

Cooper was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.