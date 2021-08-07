A Rapides Parish crash claims the life of a Alexandria man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 6, 2021, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Plantation Road near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 496 that claimed the life of 82-year-old Alton Brooks.

The investigation revealed that Brooks was traveling southbound on Plantation Road in his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck when he was struck by a 2005 Ford F250 pick up truck in the intersection.

Brooks suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F250 pickup truck received no injuries from the crash.

According to Louisiana State Troop E, they have investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths this year.