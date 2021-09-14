A Rapides Parish crash claims the life of a Alexandria man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 13, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash on Down’s Lane near Alexandria. The crash claimed the life of Steven J. Guimaraes, 44, of Alexandria.

According to the investigation, Guimaraes’ 2021 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle was traveling northbound on Down’s Lane when the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Guimaraes was ejected from the motorcycle.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories