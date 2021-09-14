A Rapides Parish crash claims the life of a Alexandria man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 13, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash on Down’s Lane near Alexandria. The crash claimed the life of Steven J. Guimaraes, 44, of Alexandria.

According to the investigation, Guimaraes’ 2021 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle was traveling northbound on Down’s Lane when the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Guimaraes was ejected from the motorcycle.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.