MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The undefeated Magnolia Panthers welcome Camden-Fairview for a home conference showdown.

Coming into tonight’s game, Magnolia is five and zero on the season to Camden-Fairview who are four and one. Looking at team comparison for the rushing yards magnolia leads with 377 yards to Camden-Fairview’s 159.

For passing yards, Magnolia leads with 430 points four to Camden’s 327.4.

On the defensive side of the ball, Camden-Fairview leads in sacks with 1.8 to magnolia with 1.6.

Kick-off for these two teams is at 7 pm at Magnolia High School.