A new wave for high school basketball players as Jalen Green takes the G-league route|Fox Sports, Rob Parker, weighs in

A new route for high school basketball players has opened as the top basketball player in the nation, Jalen Green, is taking his talents to the G-league. This is the first time a top athlete in the country has made this decision and he could be the face of this over the next couple of years if he becomes successful in this route. I spoke with Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker, and he weighs in on the new route that not only Green is taking.
