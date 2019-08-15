A new traffic light in Ruston hopes to bring safety and less traffic

RUSTON, LA (08/15/19)–After many months of anticipation, Ruston has a new traffic light in a spot prone to bad wrecks. This new traffic light is at the intersection of Louisiana highway 33 and Louisiana highway 821.



Locals are saying this intersection has caused many problems. With drivers speeding by, it made it impossible for anyone to turn onto highway 33. There use to be a caution light, but after the road was expanded to five lanes, it was never put back up.

“Once people get use to it, it will ease the flow of traffic. People coming out of those neighborhoods over there in the mornings, they can’t get out,” said Ray Caraway, Manager of Cranford’s Northside.



There had been multiple wrecks over the past couple of years, some have even been deadly.

“About every few months they would have a bad wreck, there was a lot of small wrecks and then they would have a bad wreck and people would get hurt and killed,” said Caraway.



Many in the community are happy that the light is now activated. They hope it will bring safety and less traffic. Lincoln parish sheriff’s office is asking everyone to use extra caution and to pay attention when passing through the intersection.