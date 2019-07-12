A mother’s message– Why teen drivers need to be cautious on the road

18-yeaar-old Nathan Snyder has dreams of becoming a physical therapist, but those dreams were cut short in a car crash

WEST MONROE, La. (7/11/19)– “He made me one of the proudest moms ever. That he touched so many people, and he taught so many people and brought so many people together. I could not have been prouder of him,” said Leigh Snyder.

Through tears and grief, Leigh Snyder remembers her 18-year-old son Nathan.

Nathan’s family and friends remember him as a lovable jokester, the kind of person who would take the shirt of his back for you.

He recently graduated from high school and dreamed of becoming a physical therapist.

Dreams cut short in a car crash that could’ve been prevented.

“It was because of careless and bad choices of how they were driving,” said Leigh Snyder.

Snyder was the passenger in a friend’s truck last week, driving down Highway 151 when the driver lost control.

Neither he nor Nathan were wearing a seat belt. First responders rushed to the scene, but it was too late.

“My heart went down, and I knew instantly my life was changed. It was the worst day of my life,” said Leigh Snyder.

Johnny Holyfield, owner and instructor at West Monroe Driving Academy, says inexperience is a leading factor in deadly crashes involving teens.

“One of the main problems is they think they can drive better than they really can. It’s inexperience is what it is,” said Holyfield.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, there have been 27 deaths from car crashes this year alone. Five of those deaths were people ages 15 to 24-years-old.

One of those young people: Nathan Snyder.

“They have to have those seat belts on. Life is way too short, it’s way too short,” said Leigh Snyder.