A Morehouse Parish crash claims the life of a Kilbourne woman

BONITA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 833 that claimed the life of 87-year-old Johnie Sanders. The investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Sanders, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 833 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a large tree.
Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.