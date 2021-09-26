A Monroe shooting claims the life of a 17-year-old

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before midnight on Saturday, September 25, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a shooting on the 3600 block of Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old victim who was shot twice. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Monroe where they died from their injuries.

According to reports, a 15-year-old male was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. The weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting was recovered by the officers.

The suspected was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

He was transported and booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center.