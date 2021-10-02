A Monroe man is behind bars for several drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 1, 2021, the Monroe Police Department conducted an arrest and search warrant for 44-year-old Albert Earl Johnson Jr.

The warrants stem from cooperating witnesses advising the Monroe Police Department that Johnson was selling powder cocaine from his residence.

Upon arrival to Johnson’s residence, officers knocked on the side door of the home where they advised him to exit. Johnson responded to the officers by closing his door and locking it.

According to the officers, they made entry into the home and gathered Johnson and several other individuals from the residence.

As the officers searched the home, they found several individually packaged bags of cocaine, a large amount of money, multiple digital scales possessing cocaine residue, multiple razor blades possessing cocaine residue, a hydrocodone pill, a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm, a loaded Smith and Wesson .380, and several small Ziploc bags.

Officers also found several individually wrapped bags of powder cocaine inside of Johnson’s pants pocket.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Resisting an Officer, Criminal Conspiracy, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, two counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon, two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and two counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.