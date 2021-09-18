MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other drug charges.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue in reference to a someone constantly knocking on the caller’s door.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Hardy. Hardy mentioned that he did not knock on the caller’s door but he knocked on the window because his child’s mother lives at the residence.

According to the arrest report, officers search Hardy with his permission and found a burnt glass pipe in his right pants pocket.

Hardy mentioned that the pants was his sister’s and the glass pipe did not belong to him.

Hardy was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was transported and booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center.