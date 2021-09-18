A Monroe man arrested for multiple drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Monroe Police Department detected a strong odor of marijuana from a GMC Yukon driving to the parking lot of a local Waffle House.

Officers managed to get in contact with the driver, 31-year-old Xavier Hamilton, and noticed that the odor became stronger as they approached him. Hamilton admitted to smoking marijuana coming in contact with the officers.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Hamilton became nervous as they began to question him and started breathing heavily, which led officers to place him in handcuffs due to his behavior.

The officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 50 Ecstasy pills inside of a clear cellophane bag, a large amount of money, several digital scales, and approximately 30 grams of marijuana.

Hamilton was charged with two counts of Distribution Possession with Intent Manufacture of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.