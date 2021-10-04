A Monroe man arrested for multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 3, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance on the 100 block of Cedar Crest Drive.

Upon arrival, a witness mentioned that they observed 19-year-old Javaris L. Williams striking a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

According to deputies, Williams hit the 7-year-old boy with a closed fist and backed the victim into a corner and slapped him several times with an open hand. The 6-year-old girl ran away from Williams and was chased into another room when he hit her on the back of the head.

Deputies observed bruising on the left side of the 7-year-old boy’s face which was consistent with the witness’ statements.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.