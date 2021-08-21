A Monroe man arrested after a drug bust in Parkview Apartments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested after the Monroe Police Department performed a drug bust.

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Parkview Apartments for a black male with a gun in the parking lot. Detectives viewed 31-year-old Marvin Davis on camera carrying a small blue backpack by the vehicle the caller mentioned the male with a gun was located.

According to the arrest report, officers observed Davis picking up the bag and setting it down by the tire of the vehicle.

When officers arrived to the scene in marked Monroe Police Department Units, Davis is seen on camera picking up the bag and walking into an apartment. Officers called everyone out of the apartment and they were given verbal consent to search the apartment by the lease.

During the search, the blue backpack in the video was seen in the sink of the bathroom. Officers found a digital scale and an open pack of More cigarettes inside of the backpack.

Officers located a clear plastic mouthwash bottle with a small amount of a tinted liquid with a chemical odor of PCP and a small amount of marijuana inside the toilet.

Officers also located two clear plastic bags of marijuana that appeared thrown under the sink. Davis admitted to being in possession of the backpack until entering the residence.

He was charged with two counts of Possession of Controlled Narcotics with Intent and one count of Obstruction of Justice.