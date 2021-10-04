A Monroe couple arrested for multiple drug and weapon offenses after deputies find them asleep in their vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of Parker Road in reference to a white male asleep inside of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a 2008 Chevy Envoy was occupied by 42-year-old Johnathan Christopher Boyer and 28-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral who were asleep.

As deputies began to speak with Boyer and Terral, they saw a clear plastic bag containing 23.73 grams of methamphetamine in the passenger front door pocket.

After the two were placed in handcuffs and read their Miranda rights, deputies initiated a vehicle search and found a load H&R .32 caliber handgun from the driver side open fuse panel where Boyer was sitting.

According to deputies, Boyer claimed ownership of the methamphetamine and Terral took ownership for the handgun.

They were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Boyer was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.

Terral was charged with Illegally Supplying a Felon with a Firearm.

Boyer’s bond is set at $12,800.