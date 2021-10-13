A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client’s home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with a victim of a felony theft complaint in the 1500 block of Frenchman’s Bend Road. The victim advised deputies that she was missing approximately $87,000 from her home.

According to the victim, they concealed the money in a unsecured filing cabinet in an attic room on the East of the residence and kept the door locked at all times. The victim mentioned that approximately $25,000 was stolen from a OIB bank bag in the second from bottom drawer and approximately $62,000 was taken from a red lock box in the bottom of the filing cabinet and unsecured. According to the victim, the bills were in denominations of $100 bills and stapled in $1,000 packs, and the money has been saved for over 26 years.

The victim mentioned that they believed their sitter, 37-year-old Danielle Lanise Daniels, was responsible for the missing money. Daniels was hired as a sitter for the victim and her husband in February of 2021 through Always Best Care. Daniels was the primary sitter through August of 2021.

The victim stated that when she returned home on a few occasions, she observed Daniels hurrying down the stairs of the residence. On one occasion, Daniels hurried down the stairs and quickly walked to her vehicle. Allegedly, Daniels always used the bathroom upstairs instead of the three bathrooms downstairs.

The victim was missing the key to the attic and jewelry from her residence. Through the deputies investigation, they discovered that Daniels pawned multiple pieces of jewelry and went on a vacation to Las Vegas during the month of June.

Deputies questioned other sitters who filled in for Daniels and discovered that they did not go near the attic.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Daniels was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Theft – Felony ( Misappropriation of Greater $25,000 ).