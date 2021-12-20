BROTHER OF THE VICTIMS SPEAKS OUT AFTER THREE SIBLINGS KILLED IN FATAL CRASH

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The accident over the weekend leaves four people dead including three siblings.

Louisiana state police say three siblings were killed by a wrong way driver in a head-on collision.

three young lives were taken away too soon. They were the youngest in the family.

“We’re all brand new to this and just trying our best to figure out the best way to go about it.” Says older brother of the victims, Shea Simmons.

“You just never know when someone’s last time is, so you know just trying to remember that life is precious. We really never know when it’s our time and to just try to not take things for granted.” Says Simmons.

20 year old Lindy, 17 year old Christopher, and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons died after a person was driving north in the southbound lane on interstate 49 and hit the family’s car head on.

According to the family, the driver who hit them was intoxicated.

along with the three siblings, their mother Dawn, and Chrisopher’s girlfriend Marissa were also in the car.

As of Monday, the mother remains in the ICU in critical condition at a hospital in Lafayette, and Marissa has reports of broken bones and a bruised body.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family.