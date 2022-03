WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE and KARD are under construction. We are currently rebuilding our news studio and are using a temporary set until the new state-of-the-art set is done being built in about two months. Check out the video posted above to hear NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian and Christina Jensen talk about the temporary news set.

The set up of the KTVE and KARD temporary news set.

