A Lincoln Parish man robs the mother of his child at gunpoint

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 27, 2021, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Life Church on the 300 block South Vienna Street in Ruston, La. in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Hickory Street.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated that her boyfriend and her child’s father, 27-year-old Damion Marquis McConnell, asked her to come pick him up from a residence on Hickory Street. Upon arrival, the McConnell sat in the back seat of the vehicle and grabbed their son from the front seat.

According to deputies, McConnell told the victim to go to a bank and get money. At that moment, a red laser flashed around the front of the vehicle.

After the victim refused to do his commands, he took an envelope from between the victim’s car seat. Approximately $1,200 was inside of the envelope which the victim retrieved from her savings account an hour before the incident.

Once McConnell got the envelope, he got out of the vehicle and opened the victim’s door. McConnell grabbed the victim by the chin and mentioned “I’m going to play with you like you been playing with me.”

After the victim began screaming, McConnell stepped back and showed her an empty gun and stated “See, I wouldn’t actually hurt you. I just wanted to see what you would do.”

The victim attempted to leave the scene and McConnell got into the victim’s other car and attempted to block her in. Once the victim managed to escape, McConnell followed her down Waterbank Road and got in front of her which forced the victim to drive into a ditch in order to get around him.

McConnell stopped following the victim when a patrol unit got behind them.

The victim stopped at Life Church and called the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a description of the vehicle McConnell was driving but he was not inside of the car when deputies located it.

McConnell was arrested later that night by the Ruston Police Department for a separate charge.

He was charged with Armed Robbery, Cruelty to Juveniles, False Imprisonment, and Domestic Abuse Battery.

McConnell was transported and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.