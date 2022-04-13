MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

The B-29 aircraft was the most capable bomber of world war ii. It could carry more payload and fly faster and at higher altitudes than the present-day types such as the Boeing B-17, consolidated B-24, or the Avro Lancaster.

Its performance implemented long-range systematic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan in August 1944 and 1945, helping end the war in the pacific.

During this time — the airforce was not in existence so the Superfortress was operated by the United States Army Air-Core – the base used during World War II.

The B-29 continued in frontline bomber service through the Korean war.

About Doc’s Friends and B-29 Doc:

Doc’s Friends, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit board managing the operation of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as Doc.

The aircraft is one of 1,644 manufactured in Witchita, Kansas during World War II. It is one of only two remaining B-29s that are still airworthy and flying today.

The mission of Doc’s Friends is to Honor the men and women who sacrificed so much for the freedom of others, including those who designed, built, maintained, and flew the B-29 during and after World Word II.

Connect people with the rich heritage of the B-29 and allow aviation enthusiasts to experience the thrill of a B-29 up close.

Educate today’s and future generations on the contributions of the Greatest Generation during wartime.

To learn more about the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in Monroe below you can head over to the organization’s website to discover more.

AvFlight Monroe will host the event at Monroe Regional Airport (5410 Operations Road), from Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17.

Click here for a map of the event location.

Gates will open Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15 for static ground and flight deck tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Ground and flight deck tours will also be available Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., following morning ride flights.

Admission for the ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $20 per family. Tickets will be available at the gate.

BOOK YOUR SEAT ON B-29 DOC TODAY!

For details about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, visit www.b29doc.com/rides