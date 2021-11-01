A former Ouachita Correctional Center Deputy is arrested for allegedly killing his wife and infant child

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide in the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Rd.

Investigators responded to the incident shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to officials two victims were found deceased at the complex early Sunday, October 31.

The suspect was identified as Blake Bardwell, a former deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was employed since December 2019.

Bardwell was arrested at the scene and charged of two counts of second-degree murder of his wife and child.

Bardwell was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and later transferred to Lincoln Parish Detention Center. A bond hasn’t been set.

Bardwell’s deputy position was terminated on the day of his arrest. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office says the motive is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.