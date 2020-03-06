A first look at the new Well Road roundabout

WEST MONROE, La. (03/06/2020) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says nearly 20,000 vehicles pass through the sign-controlled intersection just North of I-20 at the Well Road on-and-off-ramps. For drivers, it can be a bit of a headache.

“From East trying to go back South on Well Road is virtually impossible at certain times of the day,” said local Professional Truck Driver, Kenya Smith.

That’s why LA DOTD building a $4.9 million roundabout to ease traffic flow.

Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development

“Something is definitely needed. But a lot of people don’t understand those roundabouts, it confuses them.” Kenya Smith, Local Professional Truck Driver

“Many drivers are concerned that the roundabout won’t be large enough for 18-wheelers. However, DOTD says they are designed to accommodate all vehicles including 18-wheelers, fire trucks, and even ambulances.

Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan says the center of the roundabout is built with a truck apron. That means large vehicles can move safely through the roundabout.

Construction for the roundabout began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

March 2nd, DOTD began with its periodic shoulder closures at this specific on-and-off-ramp. Motorists are asked to drive with caution as you navigate through the area.