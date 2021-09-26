A fatal crash results in the death of a Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian traffic fatality shortly before 9:30 PM in the 1100 block of Louisville Avenue.

According to reports, 42-year-old Calvin Guy was struck by a 2013 Toyota 4 Runner when he entered the right travel lane.

Guy was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of impairment and the driver of the Toyota 4 Runner was not cited at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and toxicology test are pending.

