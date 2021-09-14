A fatal crash claims the life of a Shreveport man

LONGSTREET, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 13, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop G were dispatched to a fatal crash involving two motor vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 5.

The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Lakendrick Thomas.

The investigation revealed that Chad Sharpley of Frierson, 42, was driving a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound of Louisiana Highway 5 when he lost control of the truck and struck Thomas’ 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, Sharpley did not suffer any injuries and Thomas suffered fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.

